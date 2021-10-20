- (PLX AI) - Yara Q3 operating income USD 121 million.
|08:22
|Fertiliser-maker Yara continues to curtail ammonia output as Q3 beats forecast
|08:10
|Yara Q3 Net Income USD -143 Million
|08:05
|Yara International ASA: Yara reports improved returns
|Oslo, 20 October 2021:
Yara delivers improved returns reflecting
higher prices in third quarter.
Net income was a negative USD 143 million, compared with a positive USD 340 million a...
|Mo
|Reminder: Program for the publication of Yara International ASA third quarter results 2021
|The Yara International ASA third quarter 2021 results will be published on Wednesday
20 October 2021
at
08:00 CEST.
An on-line presentation will be held at 12:00 CEST, hosted by Yara...
|11.10.
|UBS stuft Yara auf 'Neutral'
|ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Yara auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 430 norwegische Kronen belassen. Der Markt scheine die Bedenken über eine verlangsamte...
|YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA
|45,110
|+0,67 %