One Heritage Group plc: Investor presentation

20 October 2021

ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC

(the "Company" or "One Heritage")

Investor presentation

One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer focused on the North West of England, is pleased to announce that Jason Upton, CEO, and Luke Piggin, Finance Director, will host a live presentation to investors, relating to their Annual Results, via the Investor Meet Company platform on the 27th Oct 2021 at 3:30pm BST.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet One Heritage Group PLC via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/one-heritage-group-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow One Heritage Group PLC on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

Contacts

One Heritage Group plc

Jason Upton

Chief Executive Officer

Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com

Luke Piggin

Finance Director

Email: luke.piggin@one-heritage.com

Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker)

Claire Louise Noyce

Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com

Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341

About One Heritage Group

One Heritage Group is a property development and management company, focusing on the residential sector primarily in the North West and acting as its own principal or development manager on behalf of third-party investors for both development and refurbishment activities. The Company also provides letting and property and facilities management services for these products.

One Heritage Group comprises a team of dedicated and experienced professionals with a proven track record in property development, investment and management. In 2020, One Heritage Group plc became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a focus on Co-living.

The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker OHG.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.oneheritageplc.com/

