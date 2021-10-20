Anzeige
20.10.2021
Admission to trading of AS Modera additional shares on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-10-20


According to The Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn decision
made on October 5, 2021, AS Modera additionally issued 301,000 shares will be
admitted to trading on MTF First North operated by Nasdaq Tallinn AS after the
conditions in clause 1.2. are met. 

The conditions in clause 1.2. are met as of 19.10.2021.
Proceeding from the above, additional shares of AS Modera will be admitted to
trading as of today, October 20, 2021. 



Thus, altogether 1,576,240 shares of AS Modera (ISIN: EE3100084203) will be
traded under the trading code MODE on October 20, 2021. 









Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
