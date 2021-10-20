

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - PageGroup Plc (PAGE.L), a specialist recruitment consultancy, on Wednesday, said David Lowden will retire from his role as Chair before the company's 2022 Annual General Meeting or AGM.



Lowden has been appointed as an independent non-executive director and Chair-designate of Diploma Plc, a supplier of specialized technical products and services. He is expected to assume the role of Chair with effect from January 19, 2022.



The nomination committee of the UK-based PageGroup has initiated a process, led by the Senior Independent Director Patrick De Smedt, to identify and appoint Lowden's successor.



Lowden joined the PageGroup's board in August 2012, becoming Chair in December 2015.



On LSE, PageGroup Plc had closed at 666.50 pounds per share on Tuesday, a rise of 0.91 percent, compared to its previous close.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DIPLOMA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de