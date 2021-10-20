- (PLX AI) - Gjensidige shares rose 3% after third quarter earnings beat consensus and the insurer proposed to pay a special dividend of NOK 4 per share.
- • Q3 EPS was NOK 2.99 vs. estimate of NOK 2.77
- • The Board has decided to distribute excess capital of NOK 2,000 million, corresponding to NOK 4.00 per share
- • The extra dividend announcement was not expected, Carnegie said
- • The very strong growth levels in the past year look to continue for Gjensidige, Carnegie said
- • Underwriting remains very strong, with a stunning headline Q3 combined ratio of 76% against our 79.1% forecast, Bank of America analysts said
