Global market research company Euromonitor International will launch a new travel report on 3Nov. at WTM London 2021.

The report, "Travel Rewired: Innovation Strategies for a Resilient Recovery," details four core pillars of innovation in the travel industry digital, sustainable, safe and people-centric then pinpoints contradictions between consumer and business priorities.

With the climate emergency, rise in social inequality and technological shifts, as well as the ongoing pandemic, the travel industry faces immense challenges where business actions and consumer demands are mismatched.

In Europe, 57% of travel businesses stated their engagement with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals but only 46% are taking climate action.In Asia, 65% of consumers want to have a positive impact on the environment; however, only 29% of businesses are investing in developing sustainable products to support this goal, according to Euromonitor's survey data.

In the Americas, 67% of businesses rate mobile check-in as an important feature for their customers but only 31% actually offer a mobile app service.

"As the world learns to live with COVID-19, pent-up travel demand will be fully unleashed," said Caroline Bremner, head of travel research at Euromonitor International. "Businesses must align their actions with consumer demand in an effort to achieve a sustainable travel recovery."

Bremner will also virtually present these insights at WTM London 2021 on 3 Nov. Register to receive the full report.

