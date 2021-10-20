

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hammerson PLC (HMSO.L) on Wednesday said rent collection rates have improved with 70% of group billable rent collected for Q4 to date, significantly higher compared with any quarter since the first quarter of 2020.



In FY2021 year-to-date collection stands at 78% out of 185 million pounds in total dues.



Hammerson said footfall in all territories is 15-20% below 2019 levels, excluding some centers in UK where it was more than 2029 levels around August Bank holiday weekend and going on strong.



'The trend of high conversion rates and larger basket sizes has continued, with UK sales in our destinations in line with 2019 in August and September, and around 4% lower in France,' Hammerson said.



