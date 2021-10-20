

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's EU measure of inflation increased in September, data from the Statistical Office Of the Slovak Republic showed on Wednesday.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 4.0 percent year-on-year in September, following a 3.3 percent gain in August. Economists had expected a 5.1 percent rise.



On a month-on-month basis, increased 0.8 percent in September, following a 0.2 percent gain in the preceding month. Economists had expected a 1.8 percent rise.



Earlier, the statistical office reported that the consumer price index rose 4.6 percent yearly in September and gained 0.8 percent from a month ago.



The core inflation rose to 4.9 percent in September from 4.5 percent in the prior month.



