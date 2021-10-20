- (PLX AI) - Getinge shares rose nearly 7% after third-quarter order intake increased nearly 22%.
- • That was 8% higher than the market was expecting
- • Sales were 4% lower, but in light of the strong order intake, we are not worried about the deviation on the sales side, Kepler Cheuvreux analysts said
- • Market expectations now look conservative: Kepler
- • Consensus may go up on adj. EBITA level by about 6.5%, Kepler said, reiterating a buy recommendation
