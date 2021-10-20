- (PLX AI) - Orion Q3 sales EUR 240.9 million vs. estimate EUR 248 million.
- • Q3 pretax profit EUR 57.3 million vs. estimate EUR 58 million
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|11:10
|Orion Q3 EBIT EUR 57.3 Million vs. Estimate EUR 57 Million
Orion Q3 sales EUR 240.9 million vs. estimate EUR 248 million.• Q3 pretax profit EUR 57.3 million vs. estimate EUR 58 million
|08.10.
|Orion Oyj: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act
|ORION CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE / MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENTS8 OCTOBER 2021 at 18.30 p.m. EEST
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities...
|08.10.
|Orion Oyj: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act
|ORION CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE / MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENTS8 OCTOBER 2021 at 9:00 EEST
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act...
|05.10.
|Orion Oyj: Orion publishes Interim Report for January-September 2021 on Wednesday 20 October 2021
|ORION CORPORATION PRESS RELEASE 5 October 2021 at 9.00 EEST
Orion publishes Interim Report for January-September 2021 on
Wednesday
20
October 2021
Orion will publish...
|17.09.
|Orion CEO to Retire at the Latest in 2023
|(PLX AI) - Orion Successor plan of the President and CEO of Orion.• Orion CEO Timo Lappalainen will retire in 2023 at the latest• Lappalainen will be at the disposal of the Board of Directors as advisor...
