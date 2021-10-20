MysteryVibe Latest Study Finds that Vibrators Relieve Menopausal Symptoms including Arousal Disorder and Vaginal Atrophy

- With 77% of women uncomfortable seeking medical attention for menopausal symptoms, MysteryVibe's Crescendo offers more than therapy; it's a public service.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Menopause is an inevitable experience for women, and so are the painful symptoms, like vaginal atrophy, vaginal dryness, and arousal disorder that accompany this biological transition. In their case study, sexual wellness company, MysteryVibe , found evidence that supports vibrators as effective therapeutic tools in managing the negative symptoms of menopause.

The decline of estrogen production in women ushers more than hormonal transitions, but a slew of potential sexual problems. The average age of menopause in the United States is 51, and sexual dysfunction in menopausal women is upwards of 86.5%. With numbers like up to 50% of women experiencing vaginal atrophy, which includes symptoms of dryness, irritation, and pain during intercourse, it's no wonder menopause is synonymous with existential dread. Despite the statistics , 77% of women were uncomfortable seeking medical attention, and 42% didn't know treatment options were available.

MysteryVibe, committed to improving the quality of life, believes that menopause doesn't need to mark the end of sexual wellness and has engineered a vibrator that could play a pivotal role in the medical intervention of menopausal symptoms.

Incorporating vibrational therapy in their bendable vibrator Crescendo illustrates creative resourcefulness in problem-solving and has earned the product an FDA II registration and several notable awards. Poor blood circulation brought on by low estrogen levels is a leading cause of vaginal dryness and atrophy. The vibrational therapy in Crescendo increases blood flow. Improving circulation promotes tissue repair, genital sensation, lubrication production and relaxes pelvic floor muscles.

The first-of-its-kind smart vibrator, Crescendo, can send localized vibrations and stimulation to the areas that need pain relief, both internally and externally. Internal stimulation is essential because "The pelvic floor muscles are hard to reach and release from the outside. It's often necessary to work vaginally to reach this network of muscles. Adding vibration can help enhance blood flow, tissue response and aid in arousal and sexual pleasure. Vibration and dilation can be extremely helpful to treat pelvic pain and enhance sexual pleasure," states Urologist and Sexual Medicine Specialist Dr. Rachel Rubin in support of Crescendo for her patients.

Several Urologists promote Crescendo in their practices as a method for treating menopause symptoms. According to acclaimed menopause specialist Dr. Shahzadi Harper , "The vagina is like a muscle that needs to be exercised to avoid vaginal atrophy. I'd recommend using a slim bendable vibrating device like Crescendo as it can target vibrations exactly where you want them leading to better orgasms, increased blood flow & improved vaginal health."

The results of MysteryVibe's trials support existing evidence that women who use vibrators regularly have increased blood flow to their vaginas, increased lubrication, and reported higher sexual satisfaction scores than women who did not use vibrators. With 71.5% of women reporting no negative symptoms associated with vibrator use, as opposed to hormone therapy replacement , a precedent has been made to revisit what constitutes medical necessity. MysteryVibe believes insurance companies should take the research into account and consider the expenses of vibrators like Crescendo as medically relevant for menopausal patients. You can learn more about their mission here .

