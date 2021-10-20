

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks edged lower on Wednesday as a relentless surge in commodity prices fueled worries about inflation spiraling out of control.



The downside, however, remained limited as expectations for Fed tightening pulled back somewhat after weak U.S. factory production data.



Two-year Treasury yields retreated sharply overnight, signaling a scaling back of bets for Fed rate hikes.



The benchmark CAC 40 index dipped 9 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,661 after ending marginally lower the previous day.



Luxury goods group Kering fell nearly 4 percent amid signs of slowing growth at Gucci, its biggest brand.



Banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale traded mixed while automaker Renault dropped 1.3 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de