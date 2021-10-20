Scientists in the United States developed a method to observe the structure and mechanics of a perovskite material during its synthesis and transition from liquid precursors to a solid thin film. The group says its work will provide new insight into manufacturing and the development of reliable large-scale processes for perovskite solar cell production.Even as perovskite solar cell edge closer to large-scale commercial production, developing reliable processes for their large-scale processing remains a challenge. Understanding how different processes affect the film formation and structure will ...

