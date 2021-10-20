Anzeige
Mittwoch, 20.10.2021
East Africa Metals meldet +46% der ‚High Grade'-Goldunzen!
WKN: A2QKGG ISIN: NO0010904923 Ticker-Symbol: 0QJ 
Tradegate
20.10.21
12:33 Uhr
2,970 Euro
+0,130
+4,58 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.10.2021 | 11:41
Hexagon Purus ASA: Invitation to presentation of third quarter results 2021

Hexagon Purus ASA's third quarter results 2021 will be released on 2 November 2021, 07:00 CET.

Morten Holum. The presentation will be held in English.

A recording of the presentation will be made available on www.hexagonpurus.com after the presentation.

For more information:

Salman Alam, Vice President, Corporate Development, Hexagon Purus ASA

Telephone: +47 476 12 713 | salman.alam@hexagonpurus.com

Dilip Warrier, CFO, Hexagon Purus ASA

Telephone: +1 949-236-5528 | dilip.warrier@hexagonpurus.com

About Hexagon Purus ASA

Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, is a world leading provider of hydrogen type 4 high-pressure cylinders, battery packs and vehicle systems integration for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus enables zero emission solutions for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, maritime, rail and aerospace applications.


Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com and follow @HexagonPurus on Twitter and LinkedIn.



© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
