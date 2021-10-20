Anzeige
Mittwoch, 20.10.2021
WKN: A1C47M ISIN: NO0010582521 Ticker-Symbol: XGJ 
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Gjensidige Forsikring (190/21)

The following information is based on the press release from Gjensidige
Forsikring ASA (Gjensidige Forsikring) published on October 20, 2021 and may be
subject to change. 

The Board of Gjensidige Forsikring has decided to pay an extraordinary dividend
of NOK 4.00 per share on the basis of the authorization granted by the Annual
General Meeting (AGM) which was held on March 24, 2021. The Ex-date is yet to
be determined. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of
options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Gjensidige Forsikring
(GJF, GJFN). 

For further information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1021078
