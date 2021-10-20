NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Gjensidige Forsikring (190/21)

The following information is based on the press release from Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (Gjensidige Forsikring) published on October 20, 2021 and may be subject to change. The Board of Gjensidige Forsikring has decided to pay an extraordinary dividend of NOK 4.00 per share on the basis of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting (AGM) which was held on March 24, 2021. The Ex-date is yet to be determined. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Gjensidige Forsikring (GJF, GJFN). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1021078