Mittwoch, 20.10.2021
East Africa Metals meldet +46% der ‚High Grade'-Goldunzen!
WKN: A0RA61 ISIN: ZAE000125316 
Stuttgart
20.10.21
11:28 Uhr
0,394 Euro
+0,006
+1,55 %
PR Newswire
20.10.2021
MiX Telematics extends its partnership with leading Australian logistics company

BOCA RATON, Fla. and PERTH, Australia, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MiX Telematics (JSE: MIX) (NYSE: MIXT) a leading global Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider of connected fleet management solutions, is pleased to announce that a major logistics company has recently extended its contract with MiX Telematics in Australasia.

The decision to continue its partnership with MiX Telematics is based on the excellent results that they have seen in their organization from using MiX's innovative technology throughout 3,700 vehicles and assets.

The capabilities provided by the class-leading MiX Fleet Manager software platform, integrated with MiX Vision camera technology, means that in excess of 7,500 drivers have been assisted by MiX Telematics to improve driving safety and security. This has led to improvements across a range of organizational efficiencies, including payloads, fleet utilization, and achieving compliance with regulatory requirements.

"The highest priority for our customer is speed-monitoring and the use of our technology ensures that this is managed with confidence by providing industry-leading validation and evidence for breaches. The customer also relies on MiX Integrate to seamlessly connect driving data from 10 million trips annually into their supporting business systems, ensuring operational efficiencies can be realized through automation," says Brodie von Berg, Managing Director, MiX Australasia.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of connected fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to 753,000 global subscribers spanning more than 120 countries. The company's products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Mexico, Australia and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT). For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com.

Contact:

Melanie Esterhuizen
melanie.esterhuizen@mixtelematics.com
+46 72 369 67 03

