GD Entertainment & Technology, Inc.: GD Entertainment & Technology (GDET) Announces Its Appointed a New Chief Executive Officer and Chairman to Usher in New Era of Crypto Card Launch

FORT LEE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / GD Entertainment and Technology (OTC PINK:GDET) ("GDET" or the "Company") (https://gdetco.com), a Company focused on high growth industries related to the Crypto Space, is pleased to announce that it has officially launched its Dreamcard, the world's first Crypto/Fiat Dual Debit/Credit Card, containing a dual-chip and issued as a notably sleek polished metal card, along with its traditional debit/fiat/reloadable model.

Previous CEO, Lawrence Adams stated, "It was an honor and extremely exciting time period to have worked with the Company management to have developed the "first to market" dual Crypto/Fiat Card through the Dream Card brand and re-design the web portal utilized for the commerce, Dreamcard.cc. The Company has also opened channels for partnerships and stands ready to direct to retail".

It's now at a point that an experienced online marketing executive step in and carry the brand to the next level. James Ballas, recently appointed CEO and Chairman stated "I look forward to helping GDET expand its customer base and bring its products to as many potential new customers as possible. GDET is a very exciting opportunity for all involved and we expect great things to come"

James Ballas comes from an advertising background and has extensive experience in all aspects of Internet Marketing and traditional marketing platforms. James has written, produced, and acted as on camera talent, Internet and radio ads, and has created multiple advertising campaigns for products ranging from Rock and Roll memorabilia to health and wellness products, and more. With his background James specializes in helping Companies to grow and reach their highest potential by focusing on the best advertising platforms, social media, and other aspects of sales and awareness.

GD Entertainment & Technology, also known as GDET, focuses on high growth industries to fulfill a diverse selection of premium products worldwide. The company currently has one operating subsidiary, DreamCard, a high-end metal card that personalizes debit and credit cards for a fee, allows users to create a customizable debit or credit card using its state-of the-art online platform, and also customizes Specialty Cards for the Customer Loyalty and Affinity Networks. Dreamcard simply takes an existing debit or credit card and transfer its data and EMV chip into a new metal, 24karat or Stainless-Steel card of the cardholders design and ships it to the holder. DreamCard in a secure seamless transaction. The Company redesigned and relaunched the website in July 2020, www.Dreamcard.cc with a completely improved back-end business portal which makes the User experience much friendlier and more streamlined. The Company markets to the business enterprises that promote commerce to members with a VIP card to accent the importance of member. Casinos and Affinity Networks are our largest consumers.

Safe Harbor Provision Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. Please also review GD Entertainment and Technology annual and quarterly financials for a more complete discussion of risk factors. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise. This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the laws of any such state.

