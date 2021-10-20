Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2021) - Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPB) ("Bam Bam" or the "Company") has received results for 198.5 meters (651.1 ft) of core from seven historic holes which had not been sampled by previous operators of the Majuba Hill Project in Pershing County Nevada. The samples were analyzed using the 31 element ME-ICP61 multi-element and the gold Au-AA23 methods from ALS Minerals, that the Company has been using for all data during the systematic exploration and drilling at Majuba Hill.





Figure 1



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6332/100279_86c4efbbb4714930_001full.jpg

The results are very encouraging because the molybdenum, zinc, lead, and arsenic zoning strongly correlates with the Magnetic and Induced Polarization ("IP") geophysical results. A prominent northwest-trending magnetic linear occurs very close to the three best historic holes:

MM-18: 105.7 ft (32.3 m) @ 0.62% Cu and 25.16 g/t Ag

from 72 to 177.7 ft (21.9-54.2 m)

MM-19: 22.6 ft (6.8 m) @ 0.26% Cu and 7.74 g/t Ag

from 2.4 to 25 ft (0.8-7.6 m)

DSM-02: 25.5 ft (7.8 m) @ 0.57% Cu and 28.09 g/t Ag

from 152.5 to 178 ft (46.5-54.3 m)

DSM-06: 25 ft (7.6 m) @ 0.64% Cu and 34.66 g/t Ag

from 60 to 85 ft (18.3-25.9 m)

These historic core holes contained several near-surface copper oxide/enriched intervals that with azurite, malachite, chalcocite, and chrysocolla.





MM-18: Azurite at 103 feet



To view an enhanced version of MM-18, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6332/100279_86c4efbbb4714930_002full.jpg





MM-19: Malachite in vein quartz



To view an enhanced version of MM-19, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6332/100279_86c4efbbb4714930_003full.jpg

David Greenway, President and CEO, commented: "I am excited for us to have the opportunity to test the DeSoto Oxide Zone. Our geology team has been able to capitalize on the understanding from the drilling, geophysical surveys, geochemical surveys, and geological mapping completed by Bam Bam. The significant amount of historic data we have compiled and combined with the modern understanding of Porphyry Copper deposits has proved very valuable for identifying Majuba as a major District."

Significant Results and Trace Elements

Ten elements were summarized from the historically reported data and the recent core intervals results. All values are in ppm. The data have also been compiled using grade x thickness ("GxT") calculations for the completed hole for each element.

The GxT calculation show a distinct zoning of lead and zinc outward from the highest copper grades. This zoning along with zoned clusters of tin (Sn) in the deeper portions and traces of molybdenum (Mo) suggests a significant likelihood of intersecting the favorable porphyry at depths of 30 meters (100 ft) to 300 meters (1000 ft).

The initial drill holes are planned to test these zones.





Table 1



To view an enhanced version of Table 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6332/100279_table1.jpg

Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") Measures, Chain of Custody

The Company has implemented a QA/QC program using best industry practices at the Majuba Hill Project. The samples are transported from the BBR secure warehouse or directly from the drill to the ALS Sample Prep Facility in Reno or Elko, Nevada. ALS then transports the prepared pulps to their analytical lab in Reno, Nevada or Vancouver, B.C. Soil and rock chip samples are transported by the company directly to Elko or Reno, Nevada.

Drill core samples are sawn in half lengthwise and one half is placed in labeled cloth sample bags. All samples are analyzed for copper, gold, silver, and 33 other elements. Gold is determined by ALS method Au-AA23 which is a fire assay with an AAS finish on a 30 gram split. Copper, silver and the remaining 31 elements are determined by ALS method ME-ICP61 which is a four acid digestion and ICP-AES assay. Approximately 5% of the submitted samples are drill duplicates and copper-gold-porphyry commercial standard reference material pulps. The sample rejects and remaining pulps will be retrieved from ALS.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed by E.L. "Buster" Hunsaker III, CPG 8137, a non-independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101").

About Bam Bam Resources Corp.

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPB) is engaged in the identification, review and acquisition of latter stage copper and copper/silver/gold assets. This is in direct response to the growing worldwide demand and lack of supply for precious metals fueled by the Green New Deal in the US and most other developed nations with similar programs aimed at addressing climate change. Such programs are heavily reliant on silver, gold and especially copper to produce Electric Vehicles and other renewable power sources, as well as building infrastructure to provide clean and affordable electricity.

The flagship project is the Majuba Hill copper, silver and gold District located 156 miles outside Reno, Nevada, USA. Management has been mandated to focus on safe, mining friendly jurisdictions where government regulations are supportive of mining operations.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

On Behalf of the Board of Bam Bam Resources Corp.

"David Greenway"

David C. Greenway

President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Joel Warawa

VP of Corporate Communications

E: jw@bambamresources.com

P: 1 (855) 475-0745

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Bam Bam Resources Corp. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Bam Bam Resources Corp. management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Bam Bam Resources Corp. undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/100279