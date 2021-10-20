- (PLX AI) - Comerica Q3 net interest income USD 475 million.
- • Q3 net income USD 262 million vs. estimate USD 221 million
- • Q3 EPS USD 1.9 vs. estimate USD 1.64
- • Q3 pretax profit USD 332 million vs. estimate USD 294 million
- • Solid loan growth in a number of business lines was overshadowed by headwinds from PPP loan forgiveness and reduced auto dealer loans due to supply constraints, CEO says
- • We continued to drive strong deposit growth, robust fee income, and excellent credit quality: CEO
