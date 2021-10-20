

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $504 million, or $1.18 per share. This compares with $289 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.3% to $1.66 billion from $1.79 billion last year.



Citizens Financial Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $504 Mln. vs. $289 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.18 vs. $0.68 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.16 -Revenue (Q3): $1.66 Bln vs. $1.79 Bln last year.



