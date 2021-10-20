

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) reported earnings for third quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $57.96 million, or $1.52 per share. This compares with $67.78 million, or $1.78 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.2% to $162.09 million from $164.01 million last year.



MarketAxess Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $57.96 Mln. vs. $67.78 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.52 vs. $1.78 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.46 -Revenue (Q3): $162.09 Mln vs. $164.01 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

