

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting third-quarter results on Wednesday, Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) raised its full year adjusted net income per share outlook from greater than $25.50, to greater than $25.85. The company believes the momentum it is seeing and the ability to deliver on its strategy will be further accelerated by recent changes in leadership. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $25.65. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For full year 2021, the company now expects GAAP net income to be greater than $24.70 per share, including approximately $1.15 per share of net unfavorable items. Operating cash flow is now expected to be greater than $6.0 billion. Investment income is now expected to be approximately $1.2 billion.



Third-quarter adjusted profit per share was $6.79 compared to $4.20, prior year. On average, 22 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $6.37, for the quarter. Net profit to shareholders was $1.51 billion, an increase of 579.7%. Profit per share was $6.13, including net negative adjustment items of $0.66 per share.



Operating revenue was $35.5 billion, an increase of 16.0 percent, from a year ago and 17.5 percent after adjusting for the repeal of the health insurance tax in 2021. The company said the increase was driven by higher premium revenue due to growth in Medicaid and Medicare and growth in pharmacy product revenue related to IngenioRx, partially offset by the repeal of the health insurance tax. Analysts expected revenue of $35.3 billion, for the quarter.



Medical enrollment was approximately 45.1 million members at September 30, 2021, an increase of 2.4 million lives, or 5.7 percent from the prior year quarter.



On October 19, 2021, the Audit Committee declared a fourth quarter 2021 dividend of $1.13 per share. It is payable on December 21, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 3, 2021.



