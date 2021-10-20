Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2021) - The Bloom Burton Healthcare Lending Trust (the "Fund") was recognized for the best 5-year track record in the private debt category at the 2021 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards (CHFA). Bloom Burton Investment Group Inc. is the manager of the Fund as well as the Bloom Burton Canadian Healthcare Fund LP and the Bloom Burton Canadian Healthcare (RSP) Fund, alternative investment funds that focus on investments in the healthcare sector.





Winner of the 2021 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards for Best 5 Year Return, Private Debt category

The Canadian Hedge Fund Awards, the highest honour in Canada's hedge fund industry, help investors identify the most exceptional hedge funds, recognizing winners in five categories as well as the Overall Best 2021 Canadian Hedge Fund.

A total of 226 Canadian Hedge Funds were included in the 2021 CHFA program. The awards are based solely on quantitative performance data to June 30th, with Fundata Canada managing the collection and tabulation of the data to determine the winners. There is no nomination process or subjective assessment in identifying the winning hedge funds.

Michael Brown, CEO and Portfolio Manager of Bloom Burton Investment Group commented, "The real winners are the millions of people in Canada and beyond who will benefit from the healthcare innovation that our portfolio companies drive and is their focus in their daily work."

The Bloom Burton Investment Group exists to provide investors with curated investment vehicles that deliver a diversified portfolio of healthcare companies in a single investment.

Bloom Burton Investment Group manages the Bloom Burton Canadian Healthcare Fund and the Bloom Burton Canadian Healthcare (RSP) Fund, which invest broadly in public healthcare securities and the Bloom Burton Healthcare Lending Trust, which makes long-term structured investments in private and public healthcare companies.

About Bloom Burton & Co.

Bloom Burton & Co. is a firm dedicated to accelerating returns in the healthcare sector for both investors and companies. Bloom Burton has an experienced team of medical, scientific and capital markets professionals who perform a deep level of diligence, which combined with our creative and entrepreneurial approach, assists our clients in achieving the right monetization events. Bloom Burton and its affiliates provide capital raising, M&A advisory, equity research, business strategy and scientific consulting, direct investing, and company creation and incubation services. Please visit www.bloomburton.com to learn more.

