Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2021) - Arrow Exploration Corp. (AIM: AXL) (TSXV: AXL) ("Arrow" or the "Company") , the oil and gas exploration and production company, is pleased to announce that it has conditionally raised approximately £8.8 million (C$15.0 million), through a placing and subscription for new common shares with new investors, Canacol Energy Ltd. ("Canacol"), and executive management (together, the "Fundraising") and is today publishing an AIM Admission Document in connection with the admission of the enlarged share capital of the Company to trading on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange plc ("AIM" and "Admission", respectively). The Company will maintain its listing on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V").

Highlights of the Fundraising

The Fundraising comprises a placing and subscription of 140,949,545 new common shares (the " Fundraising Shares ") at an Issue Price of 6.25p (C$0.106125) (the " Fundraising Price ") per new common share.

Executive management investing approximately £0.83 million (C$1.41 million) in the Fundraising.

Canacol participating in the subscription, to hold 19.9% of the enlarged share capital at Admission.

Investors in the Fundraising to receive one warrant ( "Warrant" ) for every two Fundraising Shares, exercisable at 9p (C$0.15282) per new common share for 24 months from AIM admission.

At the Fundraising Price, the Company's market capitalisation will be £13.1 million (C$22.3 million). The Fundraising Price represents a discount of approximately 24.2% to the Company's closing share price (on the TSX-V) preceding the pricing of the Fundraising.

The net proceeds of the Fundraising (together with Company's existing funds, if required) are expected to be used to drill two wells at Rio Cravo Este, commencing by the end of 2021, and will also be deployed in drilling the Carrizales Norte-1 exploration well (the " Work Programme "). Additionally, the Company will deploy funds to repay approximately US$3.15 million of Canacol's Promissory Note with the Company.

The Admission Document in relation to the Fundraising will be uploaded to the Company's website today.

Admission expected on 25 October 2021, under the code AXL.

Completion of the Fundraising is subject to certain closing conditions including, but not limited to, Admission, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the conditional listing approval of the TSX-V and any other securities regulatory approvals.

Arden Partners plc is acting as nominated adviser, broker and bookrunner to the Company in connection with the Fundraising and Admission.

Non-Brokered Private Placement

In addition to the Fundraising, the Company intends, following Admission, to raise up to an additional C$0.5 million by way of a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") in Canada. The Private Placement is expected to be conducted at the same price as the Fundraising (and in any event at a price not less than the Fundraising Price). The Private Placement is expected to close in late October 2021 or early November. The net proceeds from the Private Placement will also be applied towards the Work Programme.

Marshall Abbott, Chairman and CEO of Arrow, said:

"We are very pleased with the results of the Fundraising, and we look forward to our AIM admission and to closing the additional Private Placement in the near-term. We wish to welcome our new shareholders and thank our existing shareholders for their continued support.

This fundraising, together with our current cash position which exceeds US$5 million, plus our cash-flow generative production in Colombia, means that Arrow will be well-positioned to execute on its Work Programme as well as the near-term tie-in of the 3-26 West Pepper gas well in Alberta, Canada as previously announced.

We look forward to updating our shareholders in the coming weeks and months, as we continue to unlock the tremendous value of our asset base."

Arrow Overview

Arrow Exploration Corp. (operating in Colombia via a branch of its 100% owned subsidiary Carrao Energy S.A.) is a publicly-traded company with a portfolio of premier Colombian oil assets that are under-exploited, under-explored and offer high potential growth. The Company's business plan is to expand oil production from some of Colombia's most active basins, including the Llanos, Middle Magdalena Valley (MMV) and Putumayo Basin. The asset base is predominantly operated with high working interests, and the Brent-linked light oil pricing exposure combines with low royalties to yield attractive potential operating margins. Arrow's 50% interest in the Tapir Block is contingent on the assignment by Ecopetrol SA of such interest to Arrow. Arrow's seasoned team is led by a hands-on executive team supported by an experienced board.

Admission to AIM

Application will be made for the Company's enlarged share capital to be admitted to trading on the AIM. Admission is expected to become effective and dealings in the common shares are expected to commence on AIM from 8.00 am on 25 October 2021, with shares trading under the symbol "AXL".

The Fundraising is conditional, amongst other things, on (i) TSX-V approval (ii) Admission taking place on or before 25 October 2021 (or such later date as the Company and Arden may agree, but in any event not later than 19 November 2021), and (iii) the placing agreement that has been entered into between Arden Partners plc, the Company and the directors of the Company becoming unconditional and not being terminated prior to Admission.

The Fundraising Shares will be issued credited as fully paid and will, on issue, rank pari passu in all respects with the existing common shares, including the right to receive all dividends and other distributions thereafter declared, made or paid on the enlarged share capital from Admission.

Publication of Admission Document

The Company will today publish its Admission Document in relation to Admission. The Admission Document will be available to download later today from the Company's website at www.arrowexploration.ca.

Timetable

Publication of Admission document 20 October 2021 Issue of the Fundraising Shares and Admission of common shares and dealings on AIM 25 October 2021

Certain Directors and members of the management team of the Company ("Insiders") have subscribed for new common shares pursuant to the Fundraising. The issuance of new common shares to these Insiders pursuant to the Fundraising will be considered to be a related party transaction within the meaning of TSX-V Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The Company intends to rely on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(b) of MI 61-101 in respect of any Insider participation.

