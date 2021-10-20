- (PLX AI) - Biogen Q3 adjusted EPS USD 4.77 vs. estimate USD 4.07.
- • Q3 revenue USD 2,779 million vs. estimate USD 2,672 million
- • Q3 adjusted net income USD 710 million vs. estimate USD 618 million
- • Outlook FY revenue USD 10,800-10,900 million, up from USD 10,650-10,850 million previously
- • Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 18.85-19.35, up from USD 17.50-19.00 previously
- • This financial guidance assumes minimal ADUHELM revenue in 2021, ramping thereafter
- • This guidance also continues to assume erosion of TECFIDERA and RITUXAN in the U.S.
- • Biogen expects the decreased revenue from these high margin products to reduce its gross margin percentage compared to 2020
BIOGEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de