Highlands College Students Complete Expedition Obstacle Course

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Last weekend, Highlands College students had the opportunity to participate in "Expedition," an adventurous all-day competition that teaches endurance, sacrifice, and grit. In this annual event, Highlands College students are placed in teams and encouraged to work together to finish the race. Expedition obstacles include mental and physical challenges designed to develop teamwork and problem-solving skills. This event is a tiring but rewarding experience designed to push students beyond their own perceived limits and expectations to discover their strengths while developing trust in their peers.

"There were so many times my team, and I wanted to give up, but every single time we kept pushing through. I am so proud of my team because they wanted to quit, and they didn't. I learned that physical abilities aren't the ceiling. What matters is your heart and your perspective. If you physically can't do it but have the attitude to finish, you're going to. You can't do it without people around you, too," said Richie Leatherwood, leader of the winning team.

The annual obstacle course challenge is a highly-anticipated event for Highlands College students and staff. Overcoming mental and physical obstacles uncovers an inner determination to push through and not quit. This grit is beneficial not only during the competition but also in life. The lessons learned during Expedition equip students with a unique and valuable perspective and prepare them to face the challenges of ministry leadership after they graduate from Highlands College.

"Expedition is more than just a race. Our students push beyond their limits, stick together as a team, and grow in their perseverance," said Highlands College President Mark Pettus.

Highlands College has a holistic development approach that encompasses equipping students with the hard skills required for a career in ministry, in addition to interpersonal skills and the resiliency necessary to become impactful leaders. One specific area of training that HC provides to students is character formation. Highlands College challenges students to lead a life of excellence by living a healthy, active lifestyle and cultivating leadership abilities. Events like Expedition set students in team environments where they learn to persevere through difficult circumstances by working together.

About Highlands College

Highlands College develops the next generation of church leaders through real-world ministry experience, a whole-person developmental approach, and access to a network of world-renowned Christian leaders meant to empower students to fulfill their unique, God-given purpose. For more information, visit highlandscollege.com .

