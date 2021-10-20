

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) announced earnings for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $288 million, or $1.69 per share. This compares with $264 million, or $1.58 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Nasdaq Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $303 million or $1.78 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.5% to $1.36 billion from $1.41 billion last year.



Nasdaq Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $303 Mln. vs. $256 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.78 vs. $1.53 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.72 -Revenue (Q3): $1.36 Bln vs. $1.41 Bln last year.



