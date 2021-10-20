

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Baker Hughes Company (BKR):



-Earnings: $8 million in Q3 vs. -$170 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.01 in Q3 vs. -$0.25 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Baker Hughes Company reported adjusted earnings of $141 million or $0.16 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.21 per share -Revenue: $5.09 billion in Q3 vs. $5.05 billion in the same period last year.



