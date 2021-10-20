Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2021) - Voyageur Mineral Explorers Corp. (CSE: VOY) ("Voyageur" or the "Company") announces it has granted an aggregate of 600,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to directors and officers of the Company under the terms of the Company's incentive stock option plan. Each Option is exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.47 for a five year term expiring on October 20, 2026. The Options vest immediately and are subject to a four month hold period from the date of issuance thereof. Following the grant, the Company now has a total of 2,605,000 incentive stock options outstanding.

About Voyageur Mineral Explorers Corp.

Voyageur is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with a specific focus on mineral properties in Northwest Manitoba and Northeast Saskatchewan, Canada. All of the Company's properties are currently at the exploration stage. The Company has assembled a portfolio of base metal and precious metal prospects including strategic locations in the Provinces of Manitoba and Saskatchewan, all of which are 100 percent owned with no option payments or work commitments to a third party. The Company also owns a valuable package of royalties in the prolific Flin Flon greenstone belt.

