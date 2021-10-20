Love Pharma Inc.: LOVE Pharma Announces Advanced Psilocybin Delivery System

Emerging Sexual Health and Wellness Company Announces Development of Muco-Adhesive Strip Technology for the Delivery of Psilocybin

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / LOVE Pharma Co. (CSE:LUV)(FSE:G1Q0), the Company has announced that it is developing a muco-adhesive sublingual strip. The Company is partnering with the strip's creator, a US based pharmaceutical company, to develop it for use as a psilocybin delivery system.

As psilocybin (the psychoactive chemical in so-called "magic mushrooms")-having gained increased legitimacy in the mental healthcare field, following a 2018 "breakthrough" designation by the FDA, thereby allowing for the fast-tracking of drug trials-has become the lynchpin of an emerging health and wellness market; ensuring the safety of users through reliable systems of accurate dosing remains of paramount importance. Difficult to achieve with botanicals, pioneering companies including LOVE Pharma are developing new extracted products designed to deliver the most consistently accurate dosing possible. LOVE Pharma has acquired the rights for a muco-adhesive sublingual strip that it is currently developing for use with psilocybin.

Prominent medical institutions and research facilities in the UK and US have been conducting studies and trials to determine the efficacy of psilocybin in treating a number of debilitating conditions:

A recent Phase II study at Imperial College London found psilocybin performed just as well as Lexapro-a widely used antidepressant-in easing the symptoms of major depression; and outperformed the prescription medication on a range of secondary measures (as reported in The New England Journal of Medicine , 15 April 2021).

, 15 April 2021). A 2020 clinical trial at Johns Hopkins University's Center for Psychedelic & Consciousness Research-the leading psychedelic research institution in the US-suggests that psilocybin with therapy is efficacious in treating Major Depressive Disorder (MDD).

Research at Johns Hopkins has demonstrated the therapeutic effects of psilocybin in people facing such conditions as addiction (smoking, alcohol, other drugs of abuse), existential distress caused by life-threatening disease, and treatment-resistant depression.

Further studies at Johns Hopkins are currently underway to determine the effectiveness of psilocybin as a therapy for opioid addiction Alzheimer's disease, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), post-treatment Lyme disease syndrome (formerly known as chronic Lyme disease), anorexia nervosa, and alcohol use in people with major depression.

"Considering the incredible advancement of psychedelics (most notably, psilocybin) in the health and wellness market, LOVE Pharma's excitement about partnering with a US based pharmaceutical company -developing the technology behind this muco-adhesive strip as a delivery system for psilocybin-is palpable. We recognize the need for discreet, consumer-friendly applications; and with its delivery of consistent dosing, this sublingual strip hits all the marks." -LOVE Pharma COO, Joshua Maurice

The Company also announces that it has entered into contractual agreements for marketing, communication, shareholder engagement and social media communications. The marketing and communication program will include certain investor relations activities and is designed to provide improved visibility in the Company's current and planned operations. The Company has entered into agreements with Investing News Network for investor awareness services over a 12-month period for $52,200, Ahead of the Herd for marketing and communication program over a 6-month period for $30,000, Digitonic Ltd. for investor awareness services over 6-month period for $216,000, First Phase Media for strategic digital media services, marketing and data analytics services with budget of $121,500, Proactive Investors North America Inc. for investor awareness services over 12-month period for $40,000, Stockwatch for investor awareness services for $11,550, Zastre & Taylor Holdings Inc for investor awareness service for $284,500.

About Love Pharma Inc.

With a focus on the global sexual Health and Wellness markets, Love Pharma Inc. (CSE:LUV)(FSE:G1Q0) was founded in 2020, with a mission to bring to market innovative products that enhance sexual health and wellness while providing an improved quality of life. Love Pharma holds exclusive licenses to produce market, package, sell, and distribute patent-protected therapeutic and pharmaceutical products throughout Europe, the United Kingdom, and North America.

