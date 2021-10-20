Research center leadership engaged in presenting and educating in global conference

Faculty and graduate students with the University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies will join the proceedings of the International Leadership Association's (ILA) 23rd Global Conference, "Reimagining Leadership Together," taking place in-person in Geneva, Switzerland, October 20-23, and virtually, October 24-25.

The event is intended to foster collaboration amid current complex issues, considering how leadership can be a greater catalyst for societal and eco-systemic advancement as well as create the conditions for more equitable relationships across divides and conflict. The event offers over 400 presentations, workshops, and panels with presenters from around the world, in-person and live online.

"University of Phoenix researchers have a solid record of participation in the annual ILA conference," states Hinrich Eylers, Ph.D., P.E., vice provost, College of Doctoral Studies, University of Phoenix. "For a while now, University of Phoenix has been amongst the institutions with the most contributions, reflecting the strong leadership component of our doctoral programs."

Multiple researchers, faculty and graduate students, were accepted for the Geneva event from University of Phoenix this year, including the following panels and presentations:

Rodney James Luster, Ph.D., chair, Center for Leadership Studies and Organizational Research at University of Phoenix, will present "Improving Higher Education's Role in Diversity and Social Equity Through Relational Leadership in the New Era," and "The Stress Arc in Leadership and Three Powerful Disciplines for Mitigating Major Stress Impacts in a New Era."

Kimberly Underwood, Ph.D., chair, Center for Workplace Diversity and Inclusion Research, University of Phoenix, will present on two separate topics, "Exploring Leadership Through Good Organizational Diversity Socialization Process," and "10 Years Later: Examining Leadership Perspectives of Millennial's in the Workplace."

Renee Green, DM, director of Academic Affairs of University of Phoenix's Hawaii campus, will chair two separate panels, "The Dark Side of Leadership: Some women in leadership sabotage rather than support other women," and "Reimagining African American Women in Leadership: Empowering Big Thinking to Address Systemic Racism," and will present on "Leadership Education: Here, There, and Everywhere!" and "Using Student Perceptions and Feedback to Improve Leadership Education."

The ILA has been operating for over 20 years and is the largest worldwide community committed to leadership scholarship, practice, development, and education, with the stated mission to advance leadership knowledge and practice for a better world by creating a trusted space for leadership learning and by providing trusted leadership resources. The ILA convenes leadership talent across sectors, cultures, disciplines, and generations.

Learn more about the ILA's 23rd Global Conference event and registration here.

About the College of Doctoral Studies

University of Phoenix's College of Doctoral Studies focuses on today's challenging business and organizational needs, from addressing critical social issues to developing solutions to accelerate community building and industry growth. The College's research program puts students in the center of an effective ecosystem of experts, resources and tools to help prepare them to be a leader in their organization, industry and community. Through this program, students and researchers work with organizations to conduct research that can be applied in the workplace in real time.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, and Career Services for Life help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211020005028/en/

Contacts:

Sharla Hooper

University of Phoenix

sharla.hooper@phoenix.edu