Greenlane Holdings, Inc.: Greenlane and Vibes Announce the Introduction of the Cali

A first-of-its-kind new pre-roll creates a big smoke experience with greater magnitude and choice

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Greenlane Holdings, Inc. ("Greenlane" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:GNLN), one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products, today announced the launch of The Cali by VIBES, a newly shaped pre-roll that provides a game changing smoking experience. VIBES Fine Rolling Papers is a joint venture between Greenlane and Berner-influential rapper, serial entrepreneur, and CEO & Founder of Cookies, the world's premier cannabis company and lifestyle brand.

A new shape of pre-roll, The Cali by VIBES is all about the details as it mimics Berner's signature rolling style: a cylindrical pre-roll tube with a wide circumference that delivers optimal airflow, comfortable pulls, and a big-smoke experience. The Cali is rooted in years of research and was developed to offer consumers an alternative to the traditional cone - the only pre-roll option available today, and comes on the heels of a successful launch of VIBES newest paper collection - Organic Hemp.

To complement a variety of material types and smoking preferences, The Cali is offered in three sizes - One, Two, and Three Gram - across all four signature VIBES paper collections: Ultra Thin, Rice, Hemp, and Organic Hemp. The Cali by VIBES will be available nationwide through your local retailer beginning in September 2021.

"With the release of The Cali we continue to show the innovation of our company. While we all can appreciate the cone, The Cali is a similar concept, but with a cylindrical form factor which was designed for optimal airflow. As passionate smokers and connoisseurs, we are gonna continue to focus on quality papers and products that consumers are missing, such as The Cali. I personally have been rolling for 20 plus years, and was constantly told by friends and people I have connected with over the years that 'if I could roll like that, I would smoke joints over blunts.' Well, now all you have to do is stuff and puff with The Cali," said Berner, CEO of VIBES.

VIBES - a collection of premium paper products - is the brainchild of Berner. After spending the last two decades building his Cookies empire through a combination of globally recognized premium genetics, popular culture resonance, and social media influence, Berner expanded his empire with the launch of VIBES Fine Rolling Papers in 2019 in an effort to address the need for a paper brand built for today's consumer and lifestyle. Sitting at the intersection of art, music, and cannabis, VIBES solidifies lasting connections because they transcend the culture through their product authenticity, thoughtful marketing and dynamic brand collaborations.

There are numerous options available to consumers when it comes to rolling papers, and VIBES continues to remain a top choice amongst connoisseurs and enthusiasts. VIBES has grown consecutively each quarter by 100% since launching and is on pace to grow over 100% from the previous year.

"Greenlane is excited to launch The Cali pre-roll as it continues to build on the brand's reputation of pushing the boundaries of innovative rolling products," said Nick Kovacevich, CEO of Greenlane Holdings. "For the past couple of years, we have been successfully elevating all elements of the consumption experience, from building our own portfolio of strong CPG brands to partnering with and supporting leading consumer brands, such as VIBES. In fact, their rapid organic growth is a great example of what is possible when innovation and creative marketing combine with our size, resources, and industry-leading distribution network to scale a premier brand. Looking ahead, we remain committed to growing organically-and through acquisition- our portfolio of lifestyle brands and products that resonate deeply with today's consumer."

About Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

Greenlane is the premier global platform for the development and distribution of premium cannabis accessories, packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products. We operate as a powerful house of brands, third-party brand accelerator, and omni-channel distribution platform, providing unparalleled product quality, customer service, compliance knowledge, and operations and logistics to accelerate our customers' growth.

Founded in 2005, Greenlane serves a diverse and expansive customer base with more than 8,000 retail locations, including licensed cannabis dispensaries, smoke shops, and specialty retailers. As a pioneer in the cannabis space, Greenlane is the partner of choice for many of the industry's leading multi-state operators, licensed producers, and brands, including PAX Labs, Storz & Bickel (Canopy-owned), Cookies, Grenco Science, DaVinci, and CCELL.

We proudly own and operate a diverse brand portfolio including Pollen Gear, the K.Haring Glass Collection by Higher Standards, Marley Natural, and VIBES rolling papers.Higher Standards, Greenlane's flagship brand, offers both a high-end product line and immersive retail experience with groundbreaking stores in New York City's Chelsea Market and Malibu, California. Greenlane also owns and operates Vapor.com and VapoShop.com, two industry-leading, direct-to-consumer e-commerce platforms in North America and Europe respectively.

