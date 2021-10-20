Global Industrial Company: Global Industrial Launches Trash Talk Enhanced Trash Can Product Line in Partnership with Nordsense

- Connected Waste Collection Increases Efficiency Through a Cleaner, Greener and Smarter Solution -

PORT WASHINGTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), a value-added national distributor of industrial products and MRO supplies, today announced the launch of the Global Industrial Trash TalkTM connected trash can product line in partnership with Nordsense. The connected Nordsense technology equipped trash cans provide a complete end-to-end waste optimization solution based on IoT sensor technology. The fully integrated trash cans save time, money and reduce the environmental impact of trash collection.

The ability to monitor real-time fill levels of waste receptacles and optimize fleet collection routes adds immense value to the trash pick-up process and ultimately reduces collections according to Nordsense, whose customers have experienced waste collection reductions of up to 50%. The Nordsense technology will be available on the Global Industrial Trash Talk product line, which includes eleven trash receptacles that can provide significant benefits to cities, municipalities, waste operators, collectors, haulers, facility management, campuses, and others. The Trash Talk product line is fully supported by and managed through the Nordsense Waste Management Solution, including intelligent routing and asset tracking.

Bruce Zutler, Vice President, Global Private Brands at Global Industrial Company, said, "The launch of the Trash Talk product line and the integration of the Nordsense technology is very exciting and brings substantial value to our customers. It creates a seamless and efficient trash pick-up solution that saves customers time, money and resources by cutting out unnecessary steps in the pick-up process, all while positively impacting the environment. This partnership with Nordsense allows us to create a smarter solution and furthers our commitment to our accelerate the customer experience strategy."

Anders Engdal, CEO at Nordsense, said, "The Global Industrial brand is known for exceptional quality, and the integration of our technology provides customers with an innovative and comprehensive solution to more efficiently manage waste receptacles and the pick-up process. We look forward to working with Global Industrial and enabling their customers to redefine their approach to waste management through Nordsense's smart sensors, with real-time data insights."

The Nordsense technology is powered by IoT smart sensors, which are the length and width of a credit card, and track fill levels, temperature, movement, and other data points in waste containers in real time. The sensors are connected through a network and data is sent to the online platform via the cloud. The data shared on the cloud provides in-depth reports, 3D topology maps, and actionable insights on waste generation patterns, ultimately producing a shared place to evaluate intelligent routing and asset tracking.

According to Nordsense, almost 90% of the world's waste is collected at the wrong time. Through the utilization of the Global Industrial Trash Talk cans, customers will experience operational transparency, better and more data-driven decision-making, reduced running costs, optimized resource allocation, increased recycling rates, lower carbon footprints, less overflowing waste, cleaner streets, better working environments for drivers and waste collectors, and more.

About Global Industrial Company

Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), through its operating subsidiaries, is a value-added industrial distributor. For more than 70 years Global Industrial has gone the extra mile for its customers, and offers more than a million industrial and MRO products, including its own Global Industrial exclusive brands. With extensive product knowledge and a solutions-based approach, Global Industrial helps customers solve problems and be more successful. At Global Industrial, "We can supply that®."

About Nordsense

Nordsense has developed a groundbreaking waste platform that will revolutionize the way we handle and collect waste today. With the help of data analytics, Nordsense creates a smarter waste management system that provides a better working environment, less waste and pollution and contributes positively to the climate accounts by creating a more efficient waste sector. For more information go to: https://nordsense.com/.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of that term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934). Additional written or oral forward-looking statements may be made by Global Industrial Company, from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or otherwise. Any such statements that are not historical facts are forward looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on management's estimates, assumptions and projections and are not guarantees of future performance.

