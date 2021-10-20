InsuraGuest Technologies Inc.: InsuraGuest Goes Live with Lightmaker Property Manager

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / InsuraGuest Technologies, Inc.® (TSXV:ISGI)(OTCQB:ISGIF) ("InsuraGuest" or the "Company"), through its wholly owned U.S. hospitality subsidiary InsuraGuest®, is announce it has gone live with LMPM, one of the world's best property management systems for vacation rentals.

InsuraGuest Hospitality Liability coverages can now be purchased by users of LMPM, including professional hosts and property management companies, all of which may elect to use the InsuraGuest Hospitality Liability coverages by filling out an application for InsuraGuest within the LMPM marketplace. Once in use, the client will use InsuraGuest's insurance coverages on a primary no fault basis to address claims made by guests. Like gap insurance for the property and its manager, the InsuraGuest Hospitality coverage options will provide coverage for accidental property damage, theft of guests' personal property while at the rental, as well as accidental medical expenses and accidental death and dismemberment.

"We are excited to introduce our clients to the insurance products InsuraGuest offers," said Adrian Barrett, LMPM's CEO,

Reed Wright, President of InsuraGuest Technologies, stated, "It is a pleasure to work with a technology leader like LMPM. They are by far the most advanced technology savvy property management software on the market today."

Property Management System Integration

InsuraGuest has integrated with LMPM property management software through its proprietary API, which enables LMPM's Hosts to insert a layer of protection between their guests and their property for no-fault medical claims, property damage, and theft.

Short-Term Rental Operators

The short-term rental entity automatically attaches the InsuraGuest coverage to each reservation, which activates the coverage at check-in and de-activates it upon check-out. The complete fee for coverage and software can be as low as $8.95 per night.

About Lightmaker Property Manager (LMPM)



LMPM is a cloud-based, mobile-first and pre-scaled enterprise Property Management System (PMS) with flexible Trust Accounting. LMPM has been in development for more than 8 years and is seen as the fastest replacement for V12, Escapia, YesBookIt (YBI) and other legacy systems. LMPM is fully connected to all the major Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) - HomeAway/Vrbo , Airbnb , Booking.com , Expedia and Google .

LMPM has everything you need "all-in-one-box" and even comes with a full WordPress v5+ website for all your additional SEO and marketing content. We want at least 50% of your bookings to come directly from your LMPM site or the LMPM Complex Trip Manager ! Lightmaker has over 23 years' experience running and building digital destinations and applications in the banking, healthcare, and entertainment verticals prior to moving into the property management vertical.

Learn more at https://lmpm.com/

About InsuraGuest Technologies Inc.

Harnessing the Power of Technology to Reinvent Insurance

InsuraGuest Technologies (TSXV:ISGI) is an insurtech (insurance + technology) company that is disrupting the insurance landscape by utilizing its proprietary software platform to automatically attach its short-term rental insurance products to vacation rental reservations.

CA / LIC: 6001686

For more information, visit the company's website at: www.InsuraGuest.com

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. There is no assurance that this new business product offering or other planned products will be successful. The insurance industry is intensely competitive, and the Company's competitors have significantly more resources than the Company. Acceptance by potential customers is difficult to predict, particularly in the case of new products and disruptive technologies. If the Company fails to achieve market acceptance, this will significantly impact its results and financial resources. Achieving market acceptance may require advertising budgets that exceed the Company's current resources and require the Company to seek additional debt or equity financing. There is no assurance that such financing will be available at reasonable prices or at all.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

