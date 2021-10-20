Wonderland: Miami is hosted by Microdose Psychedelic Insights, an Origin Therapeutics portfolio company

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2021) - Origin Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CSE: ORIG) (the "Company" or "Origin Therapeutics") an actively managed investment issuer focused on making equity investments in psychedelics-related companies, is announcing its participation as a silver sponsor of Wonderland: Miami, the largest in-person conference on the psychedelic medicine business. The event was organized by Microdose Psychedelic Insights ("Microdose"), a portfolio company of Origin Therapeutics.

Microdose aims to unlock the potential of psychedelics through industry events, market intelligence, original evidence-based content, strategy, and community. They work with the industry's most influential stakeholders, some of the world's best-known brands, and an unrivaled network of scientists, researchers, analysts, innovators, investors, and advisors.

The conference will take place on November 8th and 9th at the Adrienne Arsht Center for Performing Arts in Miami. Tickets are selling quickly. The second round of early bird tickets are available for $499 (USD).

"We are pleased to have the opportunity to participate as a silver sponsor for the historic Wonderland: Miami conference," said Origin Therapeutics CEO, Alexander Somjen. "Microdose is truly a leader in the industry that has its finger on the pulse of the key players and trends. We look forward to participating and building connections with founders and potential new partners and investors."

Origin Therapeutics is focused on identifying and investing in private, early-stage companies in the psychedelics industry; it is developing a diverse industry portfolio in the sector. The Company manages investments via advisory support roles to help boost portfolio company growth.

About Origin Therapeutics

Origin Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CSE: ORIG) (the "Company" or "Origin Therapeutics") is an actively managed investment issuer focused on making equity investments in psychedelics-related companies to provide investors with diverse exposure to the sector. The Company, led by a team of industry experts, leverages its management expertise, professional network, and due diligence process to identify leading and emerging global companies for its portfolio that are innovating in the sector and are supported by science. Learn more: https://originpsychedelics.com/

