The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM

THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC (the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Company is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held on 20 October 2021 all resolutions were passed by a show of hands, including the following resolutions:

Resolution 11 (ordinary resolution): To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006.

Resolution 12 (special resolution): To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares for cash pursuant to Sections 570 and 573 of the Companies Act 2006 otherwise than in accordance with statutory pre-emption rights.

Resolution 13 (special resolution): To authorise the Directors to make market purchases of the Company's own shares.

Resolution 14 (special resolution): To hold general meetings (other than annual general meetings) on 14 clear days' notice.

Resolution 15 (special resolution): To adopt the newly drafted Articles of Association of the Company in substitution for, and to the exclusion of, the Company's existing Articles of Association.

The proxy votes received in relation to all resolutions were as follows:

Resolutions Votes For Votes Against Votes at Chairman's Discretion Votes Withheld Resolution 1 -

Approval of Annual Report 175,986,584 114,494 0 0 Resolution 2 - Approval of Remuneration Report 175,832,225 194,353 0 74,500 Resolution 3 - Re-election Mr Bell 175,617,426 474,328 0 9,324 Resolution 4 - Re-election Mr Craig 161,473,183 14,618,571 0 9,324 Resolution 5 - Re-election Ms Kemsley-Pein 175,902,479 185,822 0 12,777 Resolution 6 - Election Ms McGrade 161,843,182 14,248,572 0 9,324 Resolution 7 - Re-election Mr Thomson 175,325,073 766,681 0 9,324 Resolution 8 - Re-appointment of BDO LLP as Auditor 175,853,288 186,928 0 60,862 Resolution 9 - Auditor Remuneration 175,926,273 119,487 0 55,318 Resolution 10 - Dividend of 1.10p per share 176,043,309 57,769 0 0 Resolution 11 - Authority to allot shares 175,899,726 191,352 0 10,000 Resolution 12 - Disapplication of pre-emption rights 175,649,945 418,413 0 32,720 Resolution 13 - Authority to make market purchases 161,990,462 14,110,616 0 0 Resolution 14 - 14 days' notice period for GM 175,281,406 766,084 0 53,588 Resolution 15 - Adoption of new Articles of Association 175,191,231 867,125 0 42,722

A copy of the full text of Resolutions 11 to 15 will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism

A presentation by Gervais Williams of Premier Portfolio Managers Limited is available on the Company's website at https://www.diverseincometrust.com/

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45