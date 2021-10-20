Anzeige
Mittwoch, 20.10.2021
East Africa Metals meldet +46% der ‚High Grade'-Goldunzen!
PR Newswire
20.10.2021 | 14:16
The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, October 20

THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC (the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Company is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held on 20 October 2021 all resolutions were passed by a show of hands, including the following resolutions:

Resolution 11 (ordinary resolution): To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006.

Resolution 12 (special resolution): To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares for cash pursuant to Sections 570 and 573 of the Companies Act 2006 otherwise than in accordance with statutory pre-emption rights.

Resolution 13 (special resolution): To authorise the Directors to make market purchases of the Company's own shares.

Resolution 14 (special resolution): To hold general meetings (other than annual general meetings) on 14 clear days' notice.

Resolution 15 (special resolution): To adopt the newly drafted Articles of Association of the Company in substitution for, and to the exclusion of, the Company's existing Articles of Association.

The proxy votes received in relation to all resolutions were as follows:

ResolutionsVotes ForVotes AgainstVotes at Chairman's DiscretionVotes Withheld
Resolution 1 -
Approval of Annual Report		175,986,584114,49400
Resolution 2 - Approval of Remuneration Report175,832,225194,353074,500
Resolution 3 - Re-election Mr Bell175,617,426474,32809,324
Resolution 4 - Re-election Mr Craig161,473,18314,618,57109,324
Resolution 5 - Re-election Ms Kemsley-Pein175,902,479185,822012,777
Resolution 6 - Election Ms McGrade161,843,18214,248,57209,324
Resolution 7 - Re-election Mr Thomson175,325,073766,68109,324
Resolution 8 - Re-appointment of BDO LLP as Auditor175,853,288186,928060,862
Resolution 9 - Auditor Remuneration175,926,273119,487055,318
Resolution 10 - Dividend of 1.10p per share176,043,30957,76900
Resolution 11 - Authority to allot shares175,899,726191,352010,000
Resolution 12 - Disapplication of pre-emption rights175,649,945418,413032,720
Resolution 13 - Authority to make market purchases161,990,46214,110,61600
Resolution 14 - 14 days' notice period for GM175,281,406766,084053,588
Resolution 15 - Adoption of new Articles of Association175,191,231867,125042,722

A copy of the full text of Resolutions 11 to 15 will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism

A presentation by Gervais Williams of Premier Portfolio Managers Limited is available on the Company's website at https://www.diverseincometrust.com/

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

© 2021 PR Newswire
