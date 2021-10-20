Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2021) - LeanLife Health Inc. (CSE: LLP) (FSE: LL1) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company has placed a large purchase order of 100 containers worth of Tyson Iron Energy to keep up with growing consumer demand across North America.

This announcement is made largely in part due to the recent success of the launching in major metropolitan areas across United States, including Las Vegas and the Central Florida regions earlier this month.



Operations have grown exponentially for LeanLife Health Inc. since the recent changes to the Company's executive team. Since Anis Barakat and Daniel Cruz' appointments as CEO and CFO respectively, the Company has focused on aggressive expansion towards retail locations across the United States. The Company will continue to expand their popular beverage product line, while prioritizing distribution to grow the brand.

About LeanLife Health Inc.

LeanLife Health Inc. was born from a desire to offer high-quality Omega-3 plant-based oils to the world. Evidence of over 50 years supports the numerous health benefits of flaxseed Omega-3 alpha-linolenic acid. LeanLife Health recognized that over 50% of North Americans do not consume enough Omega-3 fats and eat far too many Omega-6 fats. Our Omega-3 flaxseed formulation is stable for 2 years which will allow more food companies to add the oil to their products and more consumers to meet their nutritional needs. Proprietary methods initially developed at a Polish University in 2007 have been continuously improved upon to result in the most nutritionally stable plant-based Omega-3 oils that are on the market today.

New initiatives have driven our team to incorporate more products to diversify our offerings and enrich shareholder value. We are excited to be rolling out the Mike Tyson endorsed Iron Energy Drinks into the soft drink market across the United States in 2021. LeanLife Health Inc. is confident this strategy will propel us forward with positive gains in the foreseeable future.

The Company has engaged a team with global expertise in Omega-3 science and production, energy drink sales, and direct-to-consumer marketing. Our professionals are working to ensure our Omega-3 flaxseed oil is the healthiest, most stable, and the most convenient available today. In addition, our team is working diligently to launch Amazon and convenience store sales of Iron Energy Drinks (endorsed by Mike Tyson) across the United States.

For more information, please contact:

Anis Barakat, CEO

(416) 669-4303

anis@leanlifehealth.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Purchase nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Purchase) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward-looking information") as those terms are used in Canadian securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated", "anticipates" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events.

THE CSE HAS NEITHER APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/100219