With 20-plus industry partners already confirmed, Future Proof is set to bring together the world's most prominent figures and emerging minds to explore the intersection of money, tech, culture and impact

Financial media and event executives Matt Middleton, John Swolfs and Matt Hougan, co-founders of Advisor Circle, a recently launched product studio for the finance industry; and Ritholtz Wealth Management, a multibillion-dollar RIA led by social media stars Josh Brown and Barry Ritholtz, today announced the launch of Future Proof, a first-of-its-kind in-person festival on the future of wealth.

The four-day citywide event will be held Sept. 11-14, 2022, in Huntington Beach, California. More than 3,000 attendees are expected at the inaugural event.

Future Proof covers the technology and trends that are set to fundamentally reshape wealth management. The event brings together an entirely new community of financial advisors, institutional investors, asset managers, fintech startups, investors, financial creators, activists, artists, musicians and other key stakeholders around an unprecedented experience and agenda. Future Proof will provide an unmatched opportunity for conversation and collaboration that will serve as a catalyst in developing the future of wealth.

"There is a fundamental transformation occurring," said Middleton, CEO of Advisor Circle. "The lines between wealth, culture, technology and impact are blurring. Our goal for Future Proof is to connect and inspire a diverse community building a vision of wealth that is more exciting, inclusive, tech-enabled and forward-thinking. Think of it as a SXSW-like experience for the wealth industry."

The event launches with strong initial support from forward-thinking companies in asset management, fintech and the wealth ecosystem, including more than 20 "Gen Zero Partners": AdvisorEngine, Advyzon, Altruist, Bitwise Asset Management, Direxion, Envestnet, Franklin Templeton, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Grayscale Investments, GTS, Halo, IndexIQ, John Hancock Investments, KraneShares, Onramp Invest, Orion Advisor Solutions, Portformer, Riskalyze, S&P Dow Jones Indices, SMArtX Advisory Solutions, State Street Global Advisors, USCF and YCharts.

The four-day event will feature never-before-seen content formats and experiences. All event speakers will be invited to participate or must apply to speak; there are no "pay-to-play' speaking opportunities.

"The wealth ecosystem is changing," added Brown, CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management. "If you want to stay relevant, you have to be tech-forward and ready to leverage evolving cultural trends. We are thrilled to partner with Advisor Circle to help create Future Proof. It will be the most important event of the year for advisors, investors, asset managers, fintech execs and anyone who wants to be prepared for what's coming next."

The organizers have reserved four landmark hotels in Huntington Beach to host the event as a citywide experience. The festival will feature a half-mile-long outdoor space with multiple stages, experiential marketing activations and learning opportunities. Attendees will enjoy an incredible collection of resorts, restaurants and networking experiences, all contained within a walkable footprint along Southern California's sunny coast.

To support the local community of Huntington Beach, in addition to bringing a major wealth festival to the market in 2022, Future Proof is pledging $10,000 to aid in the recovery from the recent oil spill off the coast of Southern California. Future Proof encourages the industry to show their support by placing a donation as well.

"We are proud to bring Future Proof to Huntington Beach, one of the most beautiful locations in America," said Middleton. "More importantly, as an industry, it is critical that we let the local community know they are supported."

Huntington Beach Mayor Kim Carr added: "We are so thrilled to host Future Proof here in 'Surf City USA,' and are incredibly grateful for their generous donation to our local oil spill recovery efforts. We are honored to welcome more than 3,000 attendees next fall to our coastal town, and wish Advisor Circle much success in their planning efforts for this inaugural event!"

For more information on Future Proof, visit: https://futureproof.advisorcircle.com/

To make a donation to the Bolsa Chica Conservancy, visit: https://bolsachica.charityproud.org/Donate/MiniCampaign/16422

About Advisor Circle

Advisor Circle is a product and content studio for the financial industry, designing live events, podcasts, online communities and other connection points for financial professionals looking to learn, grow and adapt to change. The firm was founded in 2020 by Matt Middleton, John Swolfs and Matt Hougan, who have successful track records of driving some of the most meaningful, well-attended events for the financial advice and ETF industries over the last decade. Future Proof is Advisor Circle's second and biggest product announcement; the firm is also co-developer of Exchange, a 2,000-person ETF conference developed in partnership with ETF Flows, which is scheduled to take place in Miami in February 2022.

https://advisorcircle.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211020005269/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Gregory FCA for Advisor Circle

Kerry Davis

610-228-2098

media@advisorcircle.com