Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2021) - For the third year in a row, GFI Investment Counsel (GFI) was named the top hedge fund manager in Canada. GFI, the manager of the Good Opportunities Fund won the award based on its industry leading 10-year annualized performance of 16.3% combined with a Sharpe ratio of 1.31.

Daniel Goodman the CEO of GFI said, "This award is the direct result of an investment process that is rational, repeatable and delivers in all market conditions. Our track record and achievement has occurred over a 12-plus year measurement period, with many market ups and downs and without the use of leverage or investment fads. Our focus on best in class businesses has helped us win this award but more importantly it has helped our clients achieve their investment objectives."

Effie Wolle, the CIO of GFI Investment Counsel added, "I am extremely proud of the entire GFI team and am extremely grateful for all their hard work. This award confirms our thesis that a long-term approach rewards the patient investor."

The annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards have been celebrating the talent and accomplishments of Canada's hedge fund industry for thirteen years. For GFI investment Counsel to win this award in a competitive industry dominated by global financial institutions highlights the fact that a differentiated investment process can outperform the herd.

GFI Investment Counsel was founded in 2007. GFI is guided by a belief that there is no replacement for thorough research and steadfast discipline. This philosophy has led to strong results for GFI clients. Our long-term focus minimizes account turnover and provides clients with industry-leading, tax-efficient investment performance. GFI principals are always accessible to clients. We currently work with more than 300 families, trusts and corporations - managing more than $1.6 billion in assets. Our principals and their families are significant investors, investing directly alongside our clients.

For more information on GFI Investment Counsel please contact:

Daniel Goodman, CFA

Chief Executive Officer

GFI Investment Counsel

Toll Free 866-955-5300

Phone: 416-488-8825

Fax: 416-924-6986

www.gfiic.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/100315