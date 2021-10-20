Managed Service Providers are Invited to Meet Virtuozzo-enabled Cloud Service Providers to Learn How Their Solutions Can Help Increase Revenue

Virtuozzo, a high-efficiency virtualization and hyperconverged infrastructure software leader, announced today that it will showcase its alternative cloud enablement platform, Virtuozzo Hybrid Infrastructure, at the Acronis CyberFit Summit in Miami, October 25 27, booth 15. Virtuozzo offers the industry's first fully integrated, easy-to-use and cost-efficient cloud solution designed for Cloud Service Providers (CSPs), Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Hosting Service Providers and their customers. This platform powers some of the fastest-growing alternative cloud providers across the Americas, six of which will be hosted by Virtuozzo during the Summit.

Virtuozzo is an executive sponsor of the Acronis Summit World Tour and will participate in two Miami Summit sessions addressing how the alternative cloud can enable Anything-as-a-Service (XaaS)-including disaster recovery, cybersecurity, backup and much more-and how MSPs and CSPs can use it to offer an alternative to large hyperscale clouds that is more profitable, better supported, easier to use and lower cost for SMB and enterprise customers.

Featured Event Partners

MSPs who want to extend services and grow revenue by leveraging the alternative cloud are invited to meet with Virtuozzo partners throughout the Summit. Guests include:

Joe Morgan of Joe's Datacenter, headquartered in the Midwest. Portfolio highlights: public and private cloud services such as Backup-as-a-Service, Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service. Also available at the Joe's Datacenter booth #5.

Carlos Pino of Tline, headquartered in Latin America. Portfolio highlights: Infrastructure-as-a-Service, Platform-as-a-Service, Anything-as-a-Service.

Ron Sacks and John Chenard of Prov.net, headquartered in New England. Portfolio highlights: Alpha3 Cloud, multi-tenant architecture, private cloud.

Frank Caruso and Jay Mercer of CloudSouth, headquartered in the Southeast. Portfolio highlights: Infrastructure-as-a-Service, new cloud-ready clusters for MSPs/CSPs.

Luiz Fernando of Stock Distribuidora, headquartered in South America. Portfolio highlights: Software-as-a-Service, Security-as-a-Service, Private/Public cloud.

Derek Walmsley of Nerivon, headquartered in Canada. Portfolio highlight: EasyOnNet, a next-generation reseller cloud.

Hear Virtuozzo Speak

Panel: Profit Up, Churn Down: The Power of Hosting Ecosystems

Panelist: Patrick Dolan, Director of Cloud Solutions

Date/Time: Monday, October 25 3:35 pm

Virtual Session: The Alternative Cloud: MSPs, Your Time Has Come!

Speakers: David Klauser, Americas Sales Director and Joe Morgan, Founder and CEO, Joe's Datacenter

Schedule a Meeting

To meet with a Virtuozzo team member on site, contact info@Virtuozzo.com.

About Virtuozzo

Virtuozzo (www.virtuozzo.com) is a leading, global provider of hybrid virtualization, storage, and cloud enablement software solutions. The Company's software-defined, hyperconverged self-service platform and resource management capabilities enable hosting and service providers to provide end-customers with public and private cloud services. The Company provides software solutions and services to over 700 service providers worldwide. A significant force in the open-source community, Virtuozzo sponsors and/or is a contributor to numerous open-source projects including KVM, Docker, OpenStack, OpenVZ, CRIU, and the Linux kernel.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211020005209/en/

Contacts:

Heather Ailara/Deb Brown

211 Communications

+1.973.567.6040

heather@211comms.com deb@211comms.com