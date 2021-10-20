Spain's latest renewable energy auction has awarded 3.12 GW of new capacity at an average price of €30.56/ MWh. Capital Energy once again took the largest share, winning all of 1.548 GW that it was competing for, in an auction where the absence of some large power companies was conspicuous.Capital Energy has once again prevailed in the second renewable energy auction held under Spain's new methodology. The company was awarded 1.548 GW (1.540 GW of wind and 8 MW of solar) - all of the capacity it was competing for - according to preliminary results that the company shared with pv magazine. "Being ...

