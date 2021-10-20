DGAP-News: Comcast California

Comcast Business Provides Western Tool & Supply With Advanced Security to Reinforce its Mission of Customer Service



20.10.2021

Comcast Business today announced that it is providing Western Tool & Supply - a regional distributor and operator of the Future Tool System inventory management solution for metalworking tools - with advanced security solutions and Ethernet Dedicated Internet, which will help the company stay connected across its numerous locations while helping to keep its network secure. Since opening its doors in 1947, Western Tool & Supply has provided the highest quality tools and best values to approximately 6,300 customers across California, Nevada, Colorado, Arizona and the Pacific Northwest. Headquartered in Tracy, California, Western Tool & Supply works in tandem across its 11 sites to communicate with its customers and fulfill their orders. To do this, the company needed a site-to-site internet connection that could offer fast speeds and reliability. 'Our customers know that we provide products and services that they can depend on, so we ensure our outside partnerships will also help our business succeed. Comcast Business fits the bill - not only do they keep our sites connected, but they give us peace of mind through their advanced security solutions,' said Alex Millen, IT Director of Western Tool & Supply. 'As a result, we are truly set up for success now and in the future.' Across its 11 sites and its data center facility, Western Tool & Supply is leveraging Comcast Business' SD-WAN with Unified Security, a new security solution offering powered by Palo Alto Networks' UTM that helps provide edge protection to block potential cyber intrusions and monitor potential threats. The advanced security capabilities provide an added layer of security against a constantly evolving threat landscape, helping to protect the network and data and providing notifications of potential threats in real-time. 'Comcast Business aims to be a true business partner for each of our customers, and our relationship with Western Tool & Supply showcases that,' Kristeen Cominiello, vice president of Comcast Business in California. 'We are pleased to deliver advanced technology solutions that will support Western Tool & Supply now and into the future.' About Comcast Business Comcast Business offers a suite of Connectivity, Communications, Networking, Cybersecurity, Wireless, and Managed Solutions to help organizations of different sizes prepare for what's next. Powered by the nation's largest Gig-speed broadband network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is the nation's largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and one of the leading service providers to the Enterprise market. Comcast Business has been consistently recognized by industry analysts and associations as a leader and innovator, and one of the fastest growing providers of Ethernet services. For more information, call 866-429-3085. Follow on Twitter @ComcastBusiness and on other social media networks at http://business.comcast.com/social. About Western Tool & Supply Western Tool & Supply offers a suite of services including inventory management, locally-warehoused inventory and a fleet of dedicated delivery vehicles to provide speed, flexibility and value to their customers. From a single location in 1947, Western Tool & Supply has grown into a regional industry leader, distributing a wide range of metalworking tools and complementary supplies throughout California, Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, Oregon and Washington state. Western Tool & Supply offers dependable products and services alongside convenient partnerships that are as cost-effective as they are innovative. For more information, call 925-443-8665, follow @WestTool on Twitter, or visit https://www.WestTool.com Contact Details Adriana Arvizo Adriana_Arvizo@comcast.com

