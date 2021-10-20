Tree of Knowledge International Corp.: Chu de Quebec Legal Action Dismissed

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Tree of Knowledge International Corp., ("TOKI") is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement to settle the previously announced claim brought by Chu de Québec-Université Laval ("Chu"). Pursuant to the terms of the settlement, Chu has agreed to dismiss the action as against TOKI.

Ommid Faghani, Chief Executive Officer of TOKI, stated, "We are extremely pleased that this long outstanding matter is finally behind us and the Company is now able to move forward free of the spectre of legal issues. TOKI is looking forward to ambitiously expanding its wellness operations and playing an active role in providing health care services to our clients."

TOKI is a public company that delivers pathways to innovative, science-based health and wellness solutions. The Company is a leader in pain management, spanning from science to patient. Built upon an extensive network of scientific and medical research, TOKI is an advanced leader in the development of focused solutions, products and treatments for pain relief and Cancer therapy. Tree of Knowledge spans the globe with its multidisciplinary pain clinics, research partners, education and advocacy programs - all working in harmony to bring health and wellness to the world, while creating value for shareholders and partners.

Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein relating to the timing of the filing of financial statements constitutes forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

