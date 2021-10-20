Ethernity HODL UG: Ethernity CLOUD announces results of Round 2 of their Public Token Sale

ZEBUG, MALTA / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Ethernity CLOUD is enthusiastic to announce the successful completion of the second round in its Public Token Sale. The round was completely sold out in 5 hours and 15 minutes. During the first 10 minutes Ethernity CLOUD raised a total of $400 000 USD.

The maximum personal cap, to encourage the decentralization of the ecosystem, was set at $10 000 USD. The minimum package was set at $1 000 USD. Ethernity CLOUD's community engagement was higher than anticipated, a total of 3712 participants joined for the second round.

Ethernity CLOUD's second round started at 7:00 UTC and the last transaction was confirmed at 12:15 UTC to be exact.

The total available tokens for the PUBLIC SALE is 150M ETNY tokens; 30M ETNY were sold in the 1st round, 50M ETNY were sold in the 2nd round, and 70M ETNY will be made available for the 3rd round.

Due to the limited number of tokens available in every round only the first 441 supporters of the 3712 interested participants were able to partake in the second round of the public sale. Ethernity CLOUD reached its proposed goal for the second round of Token Sale, raising a total of $950 000 USD.

The participants in the second round that could not get their hands on the tokens fast enough, will have another chance in the 3rd and final public sale round. The 3rd round will allow for lower budget participants the opportunity to engage in the final round. This is intended to strengthen the vision of a decentralised ecosystem set forth by the team, and help spread a wider distribution of tokens.

The company was pleasantly surprised by the great number of supporters and is anticipating to gain even more participants in the final round of their Public Token Sale. The third and final round is bound to attract even more participants as the smallest available package will start at $100 USD with a personal cap remaining at $10 000 USD.

Information regarding the third round:

Due to the high engagement achieved in the first and second round, Ethernity CLOUD expects even more supporters in the 3rd round. By dividing the 70M ENTY into smaller available packages a lower barrier of entry for participation will be achieved, reinforcing the decentralisation of the project. The rules are listed on their website - read more here

Sources at Ethernity CLOUD say that the entire team is committed to accommodate all of the project supporters until the hard cap of $ 14 700 000 USD is reached. Details for the third round of the Public Token Sale were made public last week just before the start of the second round. The final round is scheduled for the 10th of November and the minimum price of the token is $0.03 USD.

