WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) said that it agreed to acquire Eris Digital Holdings, LLC or ErisX.



ErisX operates a U.S. based digital asset spot market, a regulated futures exchange and a regulated clearing house.



The transaction, which Cboe plans to fund with a combination of cash on hand and increased debt, is expected to close in the first half of 2022.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

