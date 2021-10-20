Anzeige
Dow Jones News
20.10.2021 | 15:31
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Superdry plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Superdry plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Superdry plc (SDRY) Superdry plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 20-Oct-2021 / 14:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SuperdryPlc

('Superdry' or 'the Company')

20 October 2021

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') and persons closely associated with them ('PCA')

On 19 October 2021, Shaun Packe, Global Sourcing & Sustainability Director, acquired 18,616 ordinary shares of 5 pence each ('Ordinary Shares') in the capital of the Company at a price of GBP267.1 per share.

This announcement, including the notification below, is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
1 
 
       Name 
a                             1. Shaun Packe 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
       Position/status 
a                             1. Global Sourcing & Sustainability Director 
 
       Initial notification /Amendment 
b                             Initial Notification 
 
       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
3       monitor 
 
       Name 
a                             Superdry Plc 
 
       LEI 
b                             213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial instrument,  Ordinary shares of 5 pence each 
       type of instrument 
 
 
a 
       Identification code 
                             ISIN: GB00B60BD277 
 
 
       Nature of the transaction          Acquisition of ordinary shares at nil cost in relation to the 
                             settlement of a vested award under the Superdry Performance 
b                             Share Plan and disposal of some of such ordinary shares to 
                             cover taxation. 
 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s)           Price              Volume 
c                             1.GBP267.1             1.18,616 
 
                             Price              Volume 
       Aggregated information 
d                             1.GBP49,999            1.18,616 
 
 
       Date of the transaction 
e                             19 October 2021 
 
       Place of the transaction          London Stock Exchange (XLON) 
f 
 
 
For further information: 
 
Superdry Plc 
Ruth Daniels 
             +44 (0) 1242 586643 
Company Secretary

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B60BD277 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     SDRY 
LEI Code:   213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
Sequence No.: 124808 
EQS News ID:  1242203 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1242203&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 20, 2021 09:00 ET (13:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
