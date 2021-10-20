DJ Superdry plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Superdry plc (SDRY) Superdry plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 20-Oct-2021 / 14:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SuperdryPlc

('Superdry' or 'the Company')

20 October 2021

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') and persons closely associated with them ('PCA')

On 19 October 2021, Shaun Packe, Global Sourcing & Sustainability Director, acquired 18,616 ordinary shares of 5 pence each ('Ordinary Shares') in the capital of the Company at a price of GBP267.1 per share.

This announcement, including the notification below, is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 1 Name a 1. Shaun Packe 2 Reason for the notification Position/status a 1. Global Sourcing & Sustainability Director Initial notification /Amendment b Initial Notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 3 monitor Name a Superdry Plc LEI b 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary shares of 5 pence each type of instrument a Identification code ISIN: GB00B60BD277 Nature of the transaction Acquisition of ordinary shares at nil cost in relation to the settlement of a vested award under the Superdry Performance b Share Plan and disposal of some of such ordinary shares to cover taxation. Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume c 1.GBP267.1 1.18,616 Price Volume Aggregated information d 1.GBP49,999 1.18,616 Date of the transaction e 19 October 2021 Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) f For further information: Superdry Plc Ruth Daniels +44 (0) 1242 586643 Company Secretary

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B60BD277 Category Code: DSH TIDM: SDRY LEI Code: 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 Sequence No.: 124808 EQS News ID: 1242203 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1242203&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 20, 2021 09:00 ET (13:00 GMT)