Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2021) - Lumotive, a leading developer of solid-state lidar systems for automotive, industrial and consumer applications, today announced the appointment of Dr. Sam Heidari to the position of CEO. Heidari brings extensive executive operational and director-level experience in the semiconductor industry to the highly regarded start-up. Lumotive has pioneered a next-generation approach to 3D sensing which allows lidar systems to scale in size, cost, range, and performance to enable a wide range of applications.

Key Takeaways:

Semiconductor industry veteran to lead award-winning lidar company.

Lumotive entering next phase of growth with industrial automation, robotics, automotive and consumer electronics customer engagements.

About Lumotive



Founded in 2018, Lumotive is a leader in next-generation, all-silicon lidar systems, developing high-performance solutions for industrial automation, robotics, automotive and consumer electronics applications. The Seattle-based company's Meta-LidarPlatform leverages revolutionary beam-steering technology based on patented Light Control Metasurfaces and implemented in standard semiconductor manufacturing processes to deliver an unprecedented combination of high performance, cost, reliability and size. Lumotive's random access beam-steering chips enable the industry's first software-defined lidar with region-of-interest scanning, object tracking and advanced perception capabilities. Lumotive's investors include Bill Gates, Quan Funds and MetaVC Partners. The company has received significant industry acclaim including being named the 2021 Start-up of the Yearby Sensors Converge/Fierce Electronics. It has also been featured in the following rankings: Built In Seattle's Best Small Companies to Work For, JMP Securities Efficient Fifty list of the most interesting private companies in industrial and energy technology, and EE Times' Silicon 100: Emerging Startups to Watch.

