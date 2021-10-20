PV manufacturing giant Trina Solar says it has agreed with other industry players on a set of standard dimensions and other technical specifications for PV modules utilizing 210mm wafers - the largest currently available on the market. The manufacturer says it expects the China Photovoltaic Industry Association to formally release the standard before the end of October.According to an announcement from module manufacturer Trina Solar, the China Photovoltaic Industry Association (CPIA) is poised to announce a set of standard dimensions for large format modules relying on the 210mm wafer launched ...

