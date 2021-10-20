DGAP-News: Comcast Houston

Comcast Business today announced that it is supplying Reef Industries, a plastic film and laminate manufacturer, with Ethernet Dedicated Internet , unified communications (UC), and advanced security solutions enabling the company to deliver leading customer service and communicate effectively and efficiently. Reef Industries has more than 60 years of experience developing industrial plastic film and laminate products for customers. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company has additional manufacturing facilities in both Houston and San Benito. These sites rely on internet and network dependent technologies to help keep digital operations running smoothly - and uptime and security solutions are key. 'Prior to Comcast Business, we were using a router-based VPN and had limited visibility into when and why a site was down,' said Don Webb, IT Director of Reef Industries. 'Today, we have the ability to receive real-time insights, which are especially important for peace of mind. Comcast Business has been the key to helping us stay connected and informed.' In addition to SD-WAN, Comcast Business now offers Unified Security, a new security solution powered by Versa Networks' UTM that provides edge protection to block potential cyber intrusions and monitor potential threats. The advanced security capabilities provide an added layer of security against a constantly evolving threat landscape, helping to protect the network and data and providing notifications of potential threats in real-time. 'As we moved toward more digital-friendly operations, it was critical to implement enhanced threat management solutions, especially when it comes to protecting sensitive data,' Webb explained. 'With Comcast Business' added security and managed solution, we feel confident we have a strong technology partner for our operations.' Reef Industries also leverages Comcast Business VoiceEdge(R) UC solution for communications and collaboration needs. With Comcast Business' fast and reliable connectivity, Reef Industries employees are also able to communicate effectively to deliver premier customer service. 'We understand that connectivity is critical in today's competitive business environment, especially as the proliferation of smart machines and connected devices increases in the manufacturing industry,' said Vince Margiotta, Vice President of Comcast Business for the company's Houston Region. 'We're pleased to work with Reef Industries to help keep its operations running quickly and more secure from potential threats.' About Comcast Business Comcast Business offers a suite of Connectivity, Communications, Networking, Cybersecurity, Wireless, and Managed Solutions to help organizations of different sizes prepare for what's next. Powered by the nation's largest Gig-speed broadband network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is the nation's largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and one of the leading service providers to the Enterprise market. Comcast Business has been consistently recognized by industry analysts and associations as a leader and innovator, and one of the fastest growing providers of Ethernet services. For more information, call 866-429-3085. Follow on Twitter @ComcastBusiness and on other social media networks at http://business.comcast.com/social. About Reef Industries Founded in 1957, the original division of Reef, the Griffolyn Company, introduced a newly patented process for the production of internally reinforced film laminates. The resulting high strength and light weight offered easily handled and ruggedly durable constructions never previously available that rapidly replaced heavier, bulkier and more expensive materials. Over the years, new technologies and innovations spawned a variety of new manufacturing techniques and a host of new product lines. The increasing scope and range of production steadily encompassed additional divisions and in 1976 the corporate identity of Reef Industries Inc. was adopted. Today, Reef operates six divisions, Griffolyn (R), Permalon (R), Armorlon (R), TerraTape (R), and Bannerguard (R). Each offers the finest products available. A state of the art manufacturing facility and two leading edge fabrication plants support world wide sales activities, headquartered in Houston, Texas. In-house technical service and research staffs, manned by highly knowledgeable engineers and chemists, work closely with the most experienced sales department in the industry. This outstanding team is uniquely able to provide Reef customers the service they require and deserve. Contact Details Finn Partners Chloe Huard chloe.huard@finnpartners.com Misha McClure Misha_McClure@cable.comcast.com Company Website https://business.comcast.com/

