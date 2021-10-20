Trade Surveillance Systems Market Size to Reach USD 2.25 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 14.2% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trade Surveillance Systems Market is Segmented By Component (Solution and Services), Deployment Model (On-Premise and Cloud), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, and SMEs), and End User (Banks, Institutional Brokers, Retail Brokers, Market Centers & Regulators and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under Security Products & Services Category.

The global trade surveillance system market size was valued at USD 780.26 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2.25 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Major factors driving the growth of the trade surveillance systems market are:

The increase in the need for surveillance systems to control market manipulation and abuse, as well as demanding regulatory compliance, are the primary drivers driving the worldwide trade surveillance system market expansion.

During the forecast period, the integration of AI and ML in surveillance systems, as well as an increase in demand for proactive trade monitoring systems, are projected lucrative opportunities for the trade surveillance system market growth.

The breakout of COVID-19 is expected to give profitable chances for market expansion throughout the projection period, due to the increased necessity among organizations to limit the impact of many fraudulent trade activities and maintain market integrity during a pandemic.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE TRADE SURVEILLANCE SYSTEMS MARKET

As the number of financial instruments has increased, trading has become more sophisticated in financial organizations. The rising volume of transactions necessitates the implementation of standards such as MiFID II, MAR, and Dodd-Frank that compel financial service providers to monitor transactions. Financial institutions must implement trade monitoring systems not simply to ensure that they are following the law, but also to reduce the risk of fraudulent behavior and protect their brand. This is expected to fuel the growth of the trade surveillance systems market.

Increased Demand for Trading Activity Safety and Security in Financial Institutions is expected to drive the growth of the trade surveillance systems market. There has been an increase in the number of suspicious trading patterns in recent years, owing to a lack of flexibility in deployment, false positives, and data sources that are not truly integrated as per standard compliance, necessitating the implementation of an effective trade surveillance system in financial institutions. To improve the entire investor interface experience and stay ahead of their competitors in the market in the next few years, trade surveillance providers have enhanced the number of solutions they offer.

An increase in the requirement for insights for business planning is expected to create lucrative opportunities for trade surveillance systems to enable market expansion. As trade surveillance systems enable firms to investigate the elements that influence results and provide the capacity of decision optimization

Furthermore, on various trading platforms, including electronic communication networks, high-frequency trading, and dark pools, buyers and sellers have boosted their trading in exotic derivatives, swaps, and other over-the-counter (OTC) goods. Firms must increase coverage for trade data across marketplaces and use proactive trade monitoring systems to generate better alerts at this rate of expansion. This in turn is expected to drive the trade surveillance systems market growth.

TRADE SURVEILLANCE SYSTEMS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

During the projection period, the on-premise sector is likely to gain a considerable share due to its ability to provide tailored solutions to on-premise systems and organize vital business data using the company's own IT infrastructure, allowing them to keep data secure. The cloud-based segment, on the other hand, is predicted to grow the fastest throughout the projection period, as it allows financial service organizations to have more control over access to applications and sensitive data from remote places.

Based on enterprise size, the Large Enterprises segment will maintain the lead during 2021 - 2028.

Europe dominated the trade surveillance systems market by region in 2020, and it is likely to continue to do so over the forecast period. The presence of the majority of telecom system integrators is one of the primary reasons driving the growth of the trade surveillance system market in this area. Furthermore, technological developments in security systems, as well as a rise in severe rules and regulator compliance, all contribute to the growth of the European trade surveillance system market.

KEY PLAYERS IN THE TRADE SURVEILLANCE SYSTEMS INDUSTRY

ACA Group

Aquis Exchange

b-next

Cinnober

CRISIL LIMITED

FIS

IBM Corporation

IPC Systems Inc.

NICE

SIA S.P.A.

